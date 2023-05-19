Bitcoin Miner Wants Court To Act Fast On 'Hostage' Machines

By Sydney Price (May 19, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Bitcoin miner Coindamental is asking a Delaware Chancery judge for quick action against data center Verecore LLC after Verecore allegedly refused to give up hundreds of costly mining computers in a contract dispute, missed set-up deadlines and failed to honor its hosting contract....

