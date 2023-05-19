Ski Operator Wants Rival's Docs To Fight NY Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman (May 19, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Syracuse, New York, ski resort operator accused of buying and then shuttering its main competitor in order to dominate the region's ski market is seeking documents from another operator to fight the allegations from the state's attorney general....

