Saudi Prince Again Denied Bid To Dodge $817M Debt

By Elliot Weld (May 19, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A London judge has again denied Saudi prince Hussam Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud a bid to avoid paying $817 million in debt to Mobile Telecommunications Co. of Kuwait, agreeing with a lower court that the company had established that the prince has a residence in England....

