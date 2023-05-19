Bankrupt IEH Auto Parts Sells After Last-Minute Buyer Switch

By Emily Lever (May 19, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday approved the sale of most of IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC to Factory Motor Parts, despite a last-minute hiccup in which IEH learned the prior winning bidders might have benefited from insider information ahead of the auction....

