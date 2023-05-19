Workers For Virgin, Alaska Seek $10M Fees In $31M Wage Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 19, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A group of flight attendants asked a California federal court to grant their attorneys $10 million in fees after they were able to reach a $31 million deal to solve their suit claiming Virgin America and Alaska Airlines cheated them out of pay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS