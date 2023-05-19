Ill. Hospital, Doctors Can't Be Sued Over 'Unspeakable Horror'

By Y. Peter Kang (May 19, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court answered a legal question arising out of a crime of "unspeakable horror," ruling Friday that the father of a baby who was cut from his murdered mother's womb can't pursue emotional distress damages against a hospital and several doctors who treated the newborn....

