Trader Faces Hefty Penalty In SEC Market Manipulation Case

By Rachel Scharf (May 19, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge indicated Friday that she will order a New Jersey trader to pay millions of dollars after settling a market manipulation suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, apparently unmoved by the defendant's combative court testimony opposing a money judgment....

