NY Judge Says Price Spike Suit Against Solar Co. 'Collapses'

By Henrik Nilsson (May 19, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed a proposed securities class action alleging solar panel infrastructure company Array Technologies made false statements concerning how rising steel prices during the pandemic would impact its business, saying the investors cannot claim Array should've predicted the future....

