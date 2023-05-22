Soda Water Deceptive Labeling Suit Falls Flat, Coca-Cola Says

By Tom Lotshaw (May 22, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola is asking an Illinois federal judge to throw out a proposed class action alleging it misleads consumers into thinking its Fresca brand of soda water contains real fruit with no added sweeteners, saying the imagery on its cans complies with federal regulations and an artificial sweetener is properly labeled....

