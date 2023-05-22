Alaskan Gold Mining Suit Filed Too Soon, Judge Says

By Crystal Owens (May 22, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court has agreed to toss a gold mining dispute between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a Nevada mining firm on jurisdictional grounds, saying an appeal for a dredging permit is still under review by the government agency and moving forward with the case would be moot at this time....

