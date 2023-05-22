BIA Must Deliver Emails In Tribal Lease Suit, Mont. Judge Says

By Hailey Konnath (May 22, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has warned the Bureau of Indian Affairs that it must comply with an order forcing it to hand over emails relevant to a campground operator's dispute over a lease with the Blackfeet Indian Nation, though he noted some emails sought by the operator are irrelevant....

