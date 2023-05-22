Oracle, Class Attys Spar Over Oracle Suit Post-Toss Fees

By Jeff Montgomery (May 22, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Sparks are flying between Oracle Corp. stockholder attorneys and company founder Larry Ellison in Delaware Chancery Court over proposed cost-shifting and corporate benefit claims after a vice chancellor's decision May 12 to dismiss a six-year-old suit accusing Ellison of orchestrating an overpriced $9.3 billion deal for Netsuite Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS