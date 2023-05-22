Houston Health Cos. Say Injury Atty Sat On Treatment Funds

By Chart Riggall (May 22, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A pair of Houston medical providers are suing a local personal injury attorney for more than $220,000 that the providers say they're owed for treatment given to the lawyer's clients, with an agreement that they would be paid back from settlement funds....

