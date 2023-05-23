Payment Processor Can't Block Merchants' Overcharging Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 22, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday refused to toss a suit accusing a credit card service company of overcharging merchants who use its platform, siding with the plaintiffs' claim that changes the company made to the user agreement with respect to the forum where litigation would play out are invalid....

