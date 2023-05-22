Ohio Judge Rejects Challenge To $180M FirstEnergy Deal

By Matthew Santoni (May 22, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court has rejected a FirstEnergy shareholder's objection to a $180 million settlement the energy company reached with investors to end a lawsuit accusing executives of bribing Ohio lawmakers for a $1 billion bailout, according to an opinion issued Monday....

