Ga. Judge Won't End Ex-County CFO's Retaliation Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 22, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday said he would not immediately free Clayton County, Georgia, or three of its commissioners from a suit brought by the county's former chief financial officer who alleges they retaliated against her because of her husband's involvement in a different commissioner's reelection campaign....

