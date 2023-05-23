Walgreens Nears Settlement In Theranos MDL

By Elliot Weld (May 23, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Walgreens has reached a settlement in principle with a class of customers who submitted Theranos blood tests in a years-long case alleging the pharmacy chain should have known the tests were faulty when it helped market them....

