TD Bank Hit With Class Action Over Busted First Horizon Deal

By Katryna Perera (May 23, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of First Horizon have hit TD Bank with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court over its failed acquisition of the financial services company, alleging it and its executives made false and misleading statements about their ability to get the regulatory approvals required to close the deal in the first quarter of 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS