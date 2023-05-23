Oracle Class Attys Seek $5M Chancery Fee Despite Case Toss

By Jeff Montgomery (May 23, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. stockholder class attorneys who lost a Delaware Chancery Court challenge to an allegedly overpriced, $9.3 billion company deal for Netsuite Inc. are seeking a $5 million "mootness fee," citing the company's mid-case decision to add two independent directors to its board....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS