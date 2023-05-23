Ex-University Official Strikes Deal Ending FMLA Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 23, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- An ex-worker for an Arkansas college told a federal court that she and the college had settled her medical leave discrimination lawsuit alleging the school declined to rehire her after she took time off to care for a family member with cancer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS