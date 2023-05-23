Debt Limit Suit Races To Hearing As 'Catastrophe' Looms

By Chris Villani (May 23, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A federal judge will hear arguments over whether the United States' debt ceiling is constitutional on May 31 but said a ruling is unlikely before the June 1 "X-date" after which the federal government may not be able to pay its bills if the borrowing limit is not raised....

