Venezuelan Airline Rips Cert. Bid In Miami 'Exit Fees' Suit

By Linda Chiem (May 23, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Venezuelan airline Avior Airlines CA has urged a Florida federal judge not to certify a proposed class action from consumers alleging they were forced to pay surprise "exit fees" before boarding flights at Miami International Airport, saying the breach-of-contract suit falls apart because Avior fully disclosed the fee....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS