NYC Applebee's Operator Agrees To Pay $3M In Wage Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 23, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The operator of New York City-area Applebee's restaurants agreed to pay $1 million to tipped workers claiming they were cheated out of wages and up to $2 million in attorney fees and costs, ending two related collective lawsuits that began in New York federal court a decade ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS