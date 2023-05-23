River Authority Wants Out Of Harvey Flood Suit In Houston

By Catherine Marfin (May 23, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Houston-area river management agency told a Harris County judge on Tuesday that dozens of residents whose properties were flooded after Hurricane Harvey hadn't proven that the authority's flood mitigation efforts were directly responsible for their damage, the latest update in sprawling litigation about how the authority responded to the flood....

