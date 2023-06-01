Bitcoin Miner Tells Chancery It Reached Deal To Free Machines

By Jeff Montgomery (June 1, 2023, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Bitcoin miner Coindamental told a Delaware vice chancellor Thursday it had reached a settlement in a dispute over an alleged refusal by data center Verecore LLC to release hundreds of costly cryptocurrency mining computers held hostage in a contract dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS