Apple Says Masimo Can't Revive Biz Trade Secrets In IP Row

By Gina Kim (May 23, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a California federal judge Monday to deny Masimo's bid to revive its business trade secrets claim in a dispute over the Apple Watch's health features, arguing his order "correctly summarized" their scope, and that it wasn't "uncommon for courts to summarize wordy purported trade secrets" when issuing orders....

