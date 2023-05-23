Albright Won't Rethink Google IP Transfer After 5th Circ. Order

By Dorothy Atkins (May 23, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ruled Tuesday he won't reconsider his decision to send a patent infringement suit against Google to California, saying that a recent Fifth Circuit ruling toughening the venue-transfer standard doesn't apply in cases like this one, which involves a licensing company that doesn't sell products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS