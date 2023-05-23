Money Services Biz Can't Dodge Dark Web Data Breach Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 23, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Money services business Order Express Inc. can't shed a negligence suit alleging thar it failed to safeguard personal identifiable information for 63,000 people, leaving them vulnerable to identity theft after hackers stole its data and posted it for sale on the dark web....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS