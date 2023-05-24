10th Circ. Highlights US Court Discretion On Arbitral Awards

By Max Chester and Parker White (May 24, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT) -- In Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA v. Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit recently held in a 2-1 decision that the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado had not abused its discretion when it denied a Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b)(5) motion to vacate its prior confirmation of a foreign arbitral award, even though a foreign court in the country where the arbitration took place had annulled the award after the district court's initial recognition....

