Hurricane Gives DeSantis Cover In Records Suit, Court Hints

By Julie Manganis (June 13, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A state court judge who ordered Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to comply with a request for records concerning state-funded flights of migrants to Martha's Vineyard in September should have considered the impact of Hurricane Ian on the governor's ability to respond, a state appeals court panel repeatedly suggested Tuesday....

