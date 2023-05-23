Taco Bell's Ads Spice Up 'Taco Tuesday' TM Spat

By Adam Lidgett (May 23, 2023, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Taco Bell ramped up its challenge to trademark registrations for "Taco Tuesday" this week by launching a cheeky ad campaign promoting "Taco Bleep" while enlisting the help of basketball pro LeBron James, but lawyers say its success in canceling the registrations could come down to how generic the phrase is....

