Ancestry.com Avoids BIPA Time Limit In Publicity Suit

By Celeste Bott (May 24, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to revive claims that Ancestry.com unlawfully used Illinois residents' names and photos in its advertising, rejecting their contention that recent precedent giving state biometric privacy claims a five-year time limit should apply to their case as well....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS