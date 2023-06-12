Conn. AG On Quest For 'Full Range Of Tools' To Fight Fraud

By Aaron Keller (June 12, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Calling Connecticut's current false claims law "relatively weak" and "unacceptable," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong discussed in a recent wide-ranging interview with Law360 why he urged the state Legislature to grant him additional tools to combat fraud and mismanagement in government contracts. ...

