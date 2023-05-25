Crystallex Says Federal Law Applies In Venezuela Debt Suits

By Ali Sullivan (May 25, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Crystallex is urging the Third Circuit to refuse to apply Delaware law — and instead uphold the use of federal law — as an appellate panel mulls a lower court ruling allowing a group of Venezuela's creditors to target shares in Citgo's parent company held by the country's state-owned petroleum company, saying it should reject Venezuela's improper invitation to rehash already-decided legal issues....

