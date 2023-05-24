Paul Weiss Hires Ex-Wachtell Executive Compensation Partner

By Matt Perez (May 24, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP announced on Wednesday that it has hired a former partner at Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as the latest addition to its executive compensation team out of New York....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS