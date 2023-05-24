3rd Circ. Revives Prof's Suit Over Failed China-Ties Case

By Ivan Moreno (May 24, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Temple University physics professor will get another chance to seek damages from the federal government for wrongly accusing him of being a Chinese spy after the Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that the discretionary function exception in the Federal Tort Claims Act does not mean the government has discretion to violate the Constitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS