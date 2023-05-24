House Panel Passes Bill To Renew FCC Auction Powers

By Christopher Cole (May 24, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A key U.S. House panel passed a bill Wednesday to renew the Federal Communications Commission's authority to sell commercial airwaves for more than three years and use FCC auction proceeds to pay for network security and next-generation 911....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS