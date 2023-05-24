LegitScript Can't Pause Blacklist Suit, Court Told

By Bryan Koenig (May 24, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- PharmacyChecker.com urged an Oregon federal judge on Tuesday to again reject a bid to pause its suit claiming pharmacy verification and monitoring service provider LegitScript worked to blacklist it from the price checking market, arguing it doesn't matter that a New York federal judge tossed identical claims against pharmaceutical associations....

