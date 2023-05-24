Tax Preparer, Client Accused Of $13M COVID Funds Fraud

By Elliot Weld (May 24, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Long Island tax preparer and his client have been charged by federal prosecutors, who allege the two conspired to submit over 100 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications and used the proceeds to fund luxurious lifestyles....

