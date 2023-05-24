Top Investor Faults Freshpet Board, Pushes For New Directors

By Elaine Briseño (May 24, 2023, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Jana Partners LLC, the largest investor and sometime critic of Freshpet Inc., announced Wednesday that it plans to nominate four directors to the company's board at the upcoming annual meeting, arguing the business has consistently failed to achieve its potential....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS