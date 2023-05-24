Hotspot Co. Signs $2.4M Investor Deal Over Battery Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 24, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- An investor in wireless equipment maker Franklin Wireless Corp. has asked a San Diego federal judge to give an initial nod to a $2.4 million deal to end claims that the company concealed that some of its mobile hotspots had defective lithium-ion batteries....

