3rd Circ. Urged To Revive Fosamax MDL

By Emily Field (May 24, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Fosamax patients have told the Third Circuit a lower court's decision to toss multidistrict litigation alleging Merck failed to warn of the osteoporosis drug's atypical femoral fracture risk is "riddled with errors" and ignores years of science about the types of fractures at issue....

