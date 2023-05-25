NCAA Says Volunteers Not Harmed By Limit On Paid Coaches

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 25, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The NCAA urged a California federal judge Wednesday to toss a proposed class action from former volunteer coaches who claim an association bylaw limiting the number of paid coaches Division I schools may hire amounts to illegal wage fixing, saying the group has failed to show how the rules caused them any injury....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS