Argentina Again Seeks Talks Over US Oil And Gas Pipe Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (May 25, 2023, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Argentina requested consultations with the United States on Thursday over its anti-dumping tariffs on oil and gas pipes, marking the third time that Argentina has challenged U.S. trade policies toward its oil country tubular goods....

