Paramount Nears 1st Amendment Win In 'Romeo & Juliet' Suit

By Gina Kim (May 25, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Actors Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey can't sue Paramount Pictures for alleged child sex abuse over a nude scene in the 1968 adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy "Romeo & Juliet," a California judge indicated Thursday, saying she planned to find that Paramount's involvement as the film's distributor is First Amendment-protected activity....

