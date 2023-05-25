Dumpster Fire Caps House Hearing On Texas AG

By Lauren Castle (May 25, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A woman is believed to have accidentally started a dumpster fire outside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office building Wednesday shortly after state lawmakers dove into details of Paxton's personal life and alleged misconduct surrounding a $3.3 million settlement for whistleblower claims, the prosecutor's office said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS