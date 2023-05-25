Cineworld Expects To Conclude Chapter 11 In July

By Rick Archer (May 25, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Movie theater chain Cineworld said Thursday it expects to exit Chapter 11 in July, with a Texas bankruptcy judge agreeing to extend the case timeline to facilitate what the company says is a pending deal with theater ad contractor National CineMedia....

