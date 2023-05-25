Hess Corp. To Pay $106M In Ch. 11 To Cure Asbestos Claims

By Emily Lever (May 25, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas company Hess Corp. has agreed to pay $106 million to resolve asbestos injury claims tied to the oil refinery operated by its bankrupt unit HONX Inc., according to a newly filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS