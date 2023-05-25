Pension Fund Fights High Court Review Of Contract Exit Win

By Grace Elletson (May 25, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A pension fund told the U.S. Supreme Court that there's no need to review a Seventh Circuit ruling faulting two logistics companies for improperly ending their contributions to the plan, arguing that the order focused on contract-specific language in a framework aligned with circuit precedent....

