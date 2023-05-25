Judge One-Ups SEC To Impose $15.5M Sanction On Trader

By Jessica Corso (May 25, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday went far beyond the punishment sought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by imposing a $15.5 million fine against a New Jersey trader, saying his "egregious" conduct in manipulating thousands of trades warranted a civil penalty that was five times what the regulator requested. ...

